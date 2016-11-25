IDC cuts mobile phone growth forecast

Feature phone shipments may fall sharply by 24.6 per cent and smartphone by 17.5 per cent sequentially during the quarter ending December. File photo

The government’s move to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will result in an “immediate but temporary contraction” in the country’s mobile phone and PC market during the October-December 2016 quarter, according to research firm IDC.

Cyclically, consumer purchases see a slowdown post the festival season in India. However, this year with the demonetisation process underway, the sequential decline is likely to be higher owing to the cash crunch the country has been facing since the second week of November, according to IDC.

Jaipal Singh, Market Analyst, Client Devices at IDC India said: “Considering the poor sales due to the current cash crunch in the country, earlier estimates for mobile phone has been revised downwards by 4.5 percent.”

Feature phone shipments may fall sharply by 24.6 per cent and smartphone by 17.5 per cent sequentially during the quarter ending December. The smartphone and feature phone shipments in July-September quarter stood at 32.3 million and 39.9 million units, respectively.

The impact of this is expected to be more prominent in Tier 3 and beyond cities where small retail shops transact more in cash and penetration of digital payments is yet to reach the levels seen in bigger cities.

IDC said the move has already resulted in significant slowdown of demand across PC and mobile devices; not just in offline retail but in online channel as well, where cash-on-delivery contributes to a substantial portion of the sales.

“Although the early indications of October shipments were healthy, due to relatively poor sales in November, the inventory in channel is piling up which could take some time to liquidate as the cash deficit reduces. However, we expect this to be a temporary impact on the market, as shipments are likely to revive to normal run-rate and channel inventory health to improve by second half of CY Q1 2017,” Mr. Singh said.

Similarly, the tablet PC market is also witnessing a slowdown due to demonetization.

“From our earlier estimates for CY Q4 2016, forecast is revised down by 3-5 per cent. The revision in shipments is primarily in consumer segment due to sluggish demand while commercial segment continues to be clocking healthy numbers and seems to be the least impacted by demonetisation move,” Karthik J, Senior Market Analyst, Client Devices at IDC India said.

From 1.06 million units in Q3 2016, the tablet shipments is expected to sharply decline sequentially by 23 percent in Q4 2016.