ICICI Lombard offers solution for lapsed motor policy

ICICI Lombard has introduced Mobile Self Inspection, a unique feature in its Insure app, which allows customers a hassle free renewal of their lapsed motor insurance policy. Traditionally, when a motor insurance policy expires, a mandatory inspection is required which results in delay in policy issuance. Usually, when a customer applies for renewal for a lapsed policy, the insurer initiates a process called Break-In. In this process, a survey by authorized surveyors is carried out and the policy is issued based on satisfactory inspection. With this new feature, people can renew their policy without a physical inspection required by a surveyor. One needs to renew the policy by paying online on ICICI Lombard's website or mobile app.