Govt. nod for Reforms to boost Made-ups Sector

The Cabinet has approved reforms, including simplification of labour laws, to boost employment generation and exports in the Made-ups Sector.

The reforms are part of the Rs. 6,006 crore for the apparel package with the objective of creating large scale direct and indirect employment of up to 11 lakh persons over the next three years in the made-ups sector.

The reforms include providing production incentive through enhanced Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) subsidy of additional 10 per cent for Made-ups similar to what is provided to garments based on the additional production and employment after a period of three years.

It has also been decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Paridhan Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMPRPY) Scheme (for apparel) to made-ups sector for providing additional 3.67 per cent share of Employer's contribution in addition to 8.33 per cent already covered under Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) for all new employees enrolling in EPFO for the first three years of their employment as a special incentive to Made-ups sector

The cabinet also decided to extend Rebate of State Levies (ROSL) (for apparel) Scheme to made-ups sector for enhanced Duty Drawback on exports of Made-ups.

As part of simplification of labour laws, the cabinet gave its nod to increase permissible overtime up to 100 hours per quarter in Made-ups manufacturing sector. It also approved making employees' contribution to EPF optional for employees earning less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The interventions are expected to boost employment in the textile sector and create employment for up to eleven lakh persons, lead to increase in exports and enhance benefits to the workers in the textile and apparel sector, an official statement said.