Gamesa bags 50MW wind project from ReNew Power

Gamesa has bagged a 50 MW turnkey project order from ReNew Power, an independent power producer. The order will be commissioned by March 2017. As per the contract, Gamesa will supply 25 units of G114 – 2.0MW T106 turbines to be set up at Amba, Madhya Pradesh. Gamesa will handle the entire infrastructure needed to install and operate the facility.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Power, said: “We have recently crossed 1,000 MW of commissioned wind energy assets and our relationship with Gamesa has played an instrumental role in making this happen.”

The order forms part of the 304 MW consolidated orders announced for India vide Gamesa’s global press release.

ReNew Power has more than 3,000 MW of commissioned and under-construction clean energy capacity across nine states in India. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Asian Development Bank, and Global Environment Fund and has raised a total equity of $650 million so far.