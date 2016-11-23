Former Tata executives deny Mistry’s claim

more-in

F.C. Kohli says, "...at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM.”

Fakir Chand Kohli, former CEO and Deputy Chairman of India’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said that Cyrus Mistry’s comments regarding the sale of TCS to IBM, while B. Muthuraman, former vice chairman and managing director, Tata Steel defended the ‘costly’ Corus acquisition.

This was after the office of Mr. Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons and TCS, on Tuesday claimed that TCS suffered a ‘near-death experience’ about 25 years ago at the hands of Ratan Tata, the interim chairman of Tata Sons when he proposed to sell TCS, now primary source of profit for Tata Group to IBM.

Mr. Mistry’s comments regarding the sale of TCS to IBM at some “unspecified point in time” are not correct and I would like to reiterate that at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM, said Mr. Kohli, also known as ‘Father of the Indian Software Industry’.

Mr. Mistry's office in a rebuttal to Mr. Kohli’s statement said, “The statement Mr Mistry made was based on information from sources who were close to JRD Tata who informed him that it was Ratan Tata’s intention, and not the group’s intention, to sell TCS.”

Saddened and surprised by Mistry’s allegations that Ratan Tata’s ‘ego’ led to the costly Corus deal, B Muthuraman, former vice chairman and managing director, Tata Steel defending the acquisition said, “The Board of Tata Steel was deeply involved in all the deliberations and had approved the transaction. The value of Corus increased since the initial bid in line with the commodity price boom, its underlying performance and the transaction process. The acquisition was through a transparent auction process managed by the Takeover regulator in the UK and the acquisition price was 50 million pounds higher than the next bidder.”

Responding to Muthuraman defence of costly Corus buy, Mr. Mistry’s office said, “Mr Mistry did not say that the ultimate decision was not unanimous, but there were differences and reservations significantly, the fact that Corus was available for purchase at half the price in the recent past is undisputed.”

Tata Steel, in a separate statement, on Corus acquisition said that the company strongly dismisses the unsubstantiated allegations being made against the company, its erstwhile board and management.