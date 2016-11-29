Flipkart’s valuation cut again by Morgan Stanley

more-in

A mutual fund managed by U.S.-based Morgan Stanley has marked down the value of its holding in Flipkart, India’s biggest online retailer, by 38 per cent.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Morgan Stanley valued its holding in Flipkart at $52.13 per share for the quarter ended September. This stood at $84.29 per share in the June quarter. The mutual fund holds, 1,969 shares in Flipkart that is collectively valued at $102,644

Flipkart’s valuation after the latest markdown stands at $5.54 billion.

In June 2015, Morgan Stanley valued its holding in Flipkart at $142.24 per share. During that period Flipkart had closed a $700 million funding round that valued it at $15.2 billion.

Earlier this month, two other investors Valic and Fidelity also lowered the value of their shares in Flipkart by 11.3 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively, for the quarter ended August.