'Eminence attracting attention, not independence'

Ever since the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons last month, the feud between him and Ratan Tata has taken an ugly turn with heated exchanges causing uncertainty over leadership. Mr. S. Santhanakrishnan, an expert on corporate law and governance and also a director on the board of Tata Global Beverages, explains how the happenings in Tata Group could prove to be a wake-up call for India Inc. In an interview, he opines that an issue between the institution and an individual director should not be mixed with shareholders’ interests and other stakeholders’ interests. Other shareholders’ and stakeholders’ interests should not be mixed into this tussle between the institution and an individual director. Excerpts:

You have been associated with Tata Group for more than three decades. How do you see the current boardroom tussle?

In the instant case, it is a dispute / difference of opinion between Chairman of the company and with other directors. It is basic corporate principle that majority view will prevail in board room. Wherever the Act required safety, it has prescribed a procedure and that procedure has to be followed. For example, removal of a director. In the instant case, in the absence of any specific provisions in the Companies Act, 2013, its obviously left with the majority view and in the opinion of law makers, rightly so, no protection is required. If this principle of law is accepted, I think majority view of the board will prevail. The simple issue here is, does the board want a person to continue as chairman? And secondly, do the shareholders want the person to continue as director. These have to be answered by the majority of the directors and in the latter case, majority in the general body meeting.

You chaired the board meeting which removed Mr. Mistry as Chairman of Tata Global Beverages. Before that, boards of four group companies had backed Mr. Mistry. Why was it different here?

You have to take decisions keeping in mind the interest of shareholders and other stakeholders. The main question is do we allow hostility between shareholder and director to come into the operating company’s board room? Further, can the individual use the resources of this company to fight the majority shareholder. The answers would be - No. And that, if permitted, would have dangerous consequences to all stakeholders.

Mr. Mistry has termed his removal as Chairman of Tata Global as illegal and argued that procedures were not followed?

You must make a distinction between the power of majority which can be exercised at any point of time and power of majority which can be exercised only through a prescribed process. Law has prescribed protection wherever it wanted and does not prescribe it whenever it is not needed. As per law, a Chairman can be removed without a prescribed process and with a simple process of majority of directors. However, to remove someone as director, the prescribed process needs to be followed. If you don’t like a person, even if you hold 99 per cent shareholding, you will have to call for a EGM and give notice to the director to represent and then only you can remove him, as prescribed by law. You cannot question or by pass that prescribed procedure.

Independent directors in some group companies have expressed confidence in Mr. Mistry and have made a regulatory disclosure to that effect? What are your views?

Independent directors are a part of the board. It is the board which has the power and not independent directors. In my opinion, independent directors as a group have no power to file any regulatory filing. In fact, for you to have confidence, there is no filing required. Only when you do not have confidence and are removing a Chairman, there is a need for any regulatory filing.

After this feud, the roles of independent directors are coming under lens. What is your take on this?

This issue is attracting attention primarily because there are several very eminent directors who are also independent directors. Eminence is attracting attention and not independence. In fact, India Inc should be extremely concerned if this is practised everywhere, companies can be hijacked by independent directors taking a view – owners could be dethroned; management could be replaced; control could be hijacked. That will lead to not having truly independent directors on the board. I think it is very important that independent directors play a conciliatiry / mediatory / mentoring role and all that should remain within the board room and they should never be seen making statements / regualtory filings etc. outside the board room.

Was the removal of the Chairman a part of the agenda for the board meeting in Tata Global?

There is always in the board agenda, a residual item “Any other matters”. This matter was taken up under that clause. “With the permission of the chair” is the common courtesy to the position when it does not involve the chair. Otherwise, it has to be only by majority of the board members. I am not aware, when the expression of confidence was made in other company boards, it was part of the agenda. To my knowledge – No. One should not question a method solely based on the outcome.