ED summons to Air Asia India for FEMA violations

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Air Asia India for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations and issued summons to officials of the airline, a senior official said.

The agency started a preliminary investigation after taking cognisance from the allegations made in a Deloitte report, corporate governance issues raised by Cyrus Mistry and an article written by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleging terror links of an individual close to Air Asia, a source in the agency said.

“The terror link is mentioned in the both these instances, and we are probing that as well. The summons have been issued on the same basis,” a senior ED official told The Hindu adding that the investigation will also focus on whether the management of the company is controlled by any other firms or if any other irregular transactions have been made previously.

The airline is, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad of Malaysia.

When asked for comments an Air Asia spokesperson said, "We have not received any official communication yet. If and when we do, the company will take appropriate steps.”

The agency is probing the alleged payment of Rs.12 crore made to HNR Trading for consultancy services but there was no “proper” agreement for the transaction and the nature of the service provided.

Two days after Cyrus Mistry was removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, he alleged Rs.22 crore worth fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India in an email to Tata Sons Board.

Mistry raised “ethical concerns” in AirAsia India and alleged that a forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore.