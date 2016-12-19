Cyrus Mistry steps down from all listed Tata entities

more-in

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has stepped down as chairman from all listed entities of the Tata Group.

In a statement issued late on Monday, Mr. Mistry hinted at taking his fight with the Tata Group on an external forum away from the shareholders.

"...It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place," said the statement

“Having deeply reflected in where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group,” it further said.