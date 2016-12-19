Industry

Cyrus Mistry steps down from all listed Tata entities

A file photo of Cyrus Mistry   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

In a statement issued late on Monday, Mr. Mistry hinted at taking his fight with the Tata Group on an external forum away from the shareholders.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has stepped down as chairman from all listed entities of the Tata Group.

In a statement issued late on Monday, Mr. Mistry hinted at taking his fight with the Tata Group on an external forum away from the shareholders.

Also Read

Cyrus Mistry vows to continue fight against Tatas

 

"...It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place," said the statement

“Having deeply reflected in where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group,” it further said.

 

Post a Comment
More In Business Industry
company information
Related Articles
‘We operate businesses and life on trust, confidence’
Four Tata firms to vote on Mistry’s removal as director
Mistry says TCS vote has steeled his resolve to fight to save the group’s heritage. File Photo
Mistry dumped at Tata Teleservices EGM
A file photo of Cyrus Mistry.
Cyrus Mistry removed as Director of Tata Industries
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 9:48:11 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/Cyrus-Mistry-steps-down-from-all-listed-Tata-entities/article16905594.ece

© The Hindu