Cyrus Mistry must prove Tata, Tata Sons nexus: NCLT

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed ousted chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and his investment firms to provide material evidence to prove their allegations related to mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders by Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and the directors of the holding company of the diversified conglomerate.

While hearing the petition filed by the investment firms of Mr. Mistry, the tribunal bench reiterated on numerous occasions that allegations of a nexus between Mr. Tata and other entities have to be backed by proof in the form of documents or any other material.

“Why did you keep quiet for so long? You need to show me the nexus to prove that the majority shareholders were acting on the whims of Respondent 2 (Mr. Tata) and not for the majority shareholders,” said NCLT member B.S.V. Prakash Kumar.

The bench was referring to the fact that Mr. Mistry was the chairman for nearly four years while his investment firms have been shareholders of Tata Sons for decades. The petition has been filed by the two investment firms of Mr. Mistry — Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd. — that collectively own 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Alleged irregularities

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, spoke for more than two hours alleging bad business decisions on the part of Mr. Tata and the board of Tata Sons while referring to Corus and Nano.

He also alleged financial irregularities and impropriety leading to mismanagement.

While declining any interim relief to Mr. Mistry or his investment firms, the tribunal directed all the concerned parties to file their replies and posted the matter for hearing for January 31.

Incidentally, the tribunal was of the view that the case was an important one and should not be kept pending for long. On one occasion, it also said that the Tata Group could not be compared with other corporate houses.

“Values of this company are different from other corporates... if (this) litigation is pending for long, it could have cascading effect on the country,” the bench observed.

‘Not maintainable’

A spokesperson for Tata Sons said that the company believed that that the petition was not maintainable and the court would hear Tata Sons on this issue at the outset at the next hearing.

“The National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any interim relief in the company petition. The parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017. The court also ordered the petitioner not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter. Tata Sons does not wish to state any further since the matter is sub-judice,” said an emailed statement by Tata Sons.