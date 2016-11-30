Core sector growth accelerates to 6.6%

more-in

The core sector posted a year-on-year growth of 6.6 per cent in October helped by robust refinery and steel output. The pace of growth of the eight industries, comprising close to 38 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was the fastest since 8.5 per cent in April and an acceleration from September’s 5 per cent.

Increased production

In October, five of the eight sectors registered an annual increase in production. While output in the steel sector jumped by 16.9 per cent, clocking double-digit growth for the third straight month, the refinery sector also performed well with 15.1 per cent growth, up from the 9.3 per cent posted in September. Cement output increased by 6.2 per cent, up from September’s 5.5 per cent jump, while electricity generation rose by 2.8 per cent.

Rishi Shah, Economist, Deloitte India, said: “The core sector has made an encouraging start to the third quarter of the current fiscal. The broad narrative for the sector remains the same with steel production continuing to do well on the back of import curbs and cement production also rising possibly due to increased activity in the roads sector.”

‘Near standstill’

“Electricity generation continues to suffer possibly on account of financial issues with the discoms,” Mr. Shah said, adding that he expected improved performance in the sector from December as revenue generation in the sector was likely to pick up on account of demonetisation. “The overall outlook for the core industries in the near term remains subdued as some of the major core sectors are likely to get negatively affected on the back of construction activity coming to a near standstill.”

Coal production shrank for a third straight month declining 1.6 per cent. Fertiliser sector recorded a slowdown with output increasing only 0.8 per cent, from the 2 per cent increase in September. Crude oil output contracted 3.2 per cent, the eighth successive contraction, while natural gas fell 1.4 per cent.