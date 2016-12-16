Cognizant to acquire Australian firm Adaptra

more-in

NASDAQ-listed IT services company Cognizant on Friday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Sydney-based Adaptra for an undisclosed amount.

According to a press release, the acquisition will help Cognizant expand its capabilities in providing digital solutions for its customers.

Adaptra was founded in 1998 and specialises in consulting, programme management, and implementation of core platforms and works with five of the top 10 insurers in Australia and New Zealand. As part of the acquisition, approximately 100 professionals will join Cognizant.

“Adaptra’s high-end business transformation and Guidewire expertise will complement our deep digital business, operations and systems capabilities, and further enhance our integrated solutions spanning the insurance life cycle,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of Asia Pacific, Cognizant.

Earlier in November, Cognizant had announced the acquisition of privately-held digital marketing and customer experience agency Mirabeau BV for an undisclosed amount.