Centre pushes for digital identity tags in vehicles

To ensure smooth movement of traffic at toll plazas, the government on Wednesday reiterated the need for use of digital identity tags in all vehicles, including cars, to enable electronic payment at such places.

“A lot of time is spent by vehicles at the checkposts and toll plazas. While GST will address the problem at the checkposts, certain measures are necessary for ease of payment at the toll plazas on the National Highways,” the Finance Ministry statement said.

It added that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is therefore advising the automobile manufacturers to provide ETC- compliant RFID in all new vehicles.

The government had through a notification in 2013 mandated that all passenger and commercial vehicles be fitted with Radio Frequency Identification Tag (RFID). According to industry estimates, more than six million RFID tags were fitted on vehicles by auto makers in last three years. Asked about Wednesday’s statement, Director General of Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Vishnu Mathur said the car makers have been fitting cars with RFID tag since it was mandated by the government in 2013.