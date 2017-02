more-in

SEBI has directed brokers to square off all existing open positions in the equity derivatives segment they hold for Vijay Mallya and six former officials of United Spirits who were banned from the market last week.

“Trading members are advised to square off existing open positions in the futures and options segment, if any, for the persons/entities mentioned in the above order and also ensure that no fresh positions are created for the said persons/entities,” according to a NSE circular.