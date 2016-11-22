Birla Corp doubles profit, completes acquisition

more-in

Birla Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs.58.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 against a Rs. 23.2 crore reported a year ago. This came despite a drop in its operational income to Rs.886.75 crore from Rs. 927.14 crore during the same quarter in 2015-16. The company said that although cement demand contracted sharply in the second quarter after a spurt in the previous quarter and monsoons affected core markets (Rajasthan and M.P.)., BCL improved its net realisation through a slew of measures. The company has also completed the acquisition of Reliance Infra’s cement business. “We expect to see benefits of marketing synergies arising out of a wider and more attractive portfolio of brands in the profitable and high growth zones of UP and MP”, the release said. In February this year, Birla Corp had signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement with Reliance Infrastructure to acquire its entire cement business for Rs 4,800 crore. The acquisition has given BCL ownership of high-quality assets, increased capacity (15.5 MTPA against 10 MTPA) besides mineral concessions. BCL, which is also engaged in jute goods production said that the present quarter outlook is clouded by the demonetisation issue as a large portion of cement trade in secondary and tertiary markets is cash-based. UP elections, once declared may also impact demand.