Asian Packaging Congress to be held on Dec 17

Leading packaging experts and academicians from different countries would converge on December 17 for an ‘Asian Packaging Congress’ to showcase the recent trends and innovations in the packaging industry.

The event is being organised by Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, an IIP release issued here today said.

The conference themed ‘Packaging — A lifeline of Modern Life Style’ —— would focus on the importance of packaging in the current lifestyle, N C Saha, director of IIP said.

“The Congress will explore the latest developments in strategies, techniques and technologies in terms of packaging materials, machineries and systems which have a tremendous impact in shaping our modern—day lifestyle,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar Chhatopadhyay, Head, R&D, IIP, Mumbai.

IIP has pioneered many initiatives towards innovations in the packaging industry and have set new industry benchmarks through excessive focus on Research and Development, he said.

About 350 to 400 delegates from India and abroad, comprising packaging raw—material manufacturers, ancillary material manufacturers, packaging machinery manufacturers and user industry are expected to participate in this Congress.

The conference would culiminate with an award ceremony to be organised by IIP on December 17.

Packaging professionals and academicians, who would address the gathering include Amitava Ray, Whole time Director, Uflex Ltd, Bernd Jaboloski and Messe Dusseldorf (Germany), Dharma Ratnayeke (Sri Lanka), Albert Lim (Singapore), Dr Sung (South Korea), Ms Aslihan (Turkey), Ms Liza (Russia)), Ms Ariana Sushante (Indonesia), S N Venkatraman, Vice President Marketing, ITC Ltd and Ajay Shah, President, Polymers, Reliance Industries Ltd.

The event will also have a discussion on ‘Make in India: A National Mission for Packaging Industry’, the release added.