Amazon to sell Amul products in the U.S

more-in

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, announced dairy brand Amul’s foray into online selling in the U.S through its Global Selling Programme.

Amazon said that this exclusive association will enable consumers in the U.S. to buy Amul’s products.

Amul is offering Amul Ghee and Gulab Jamun to global customers through Amazon.com, according to Amazon. It said Amul’s Ghee is currently being ranked as one of the top stock units on Amazon in the ‘butter and margarine’ category.

“We mark our entry into the online space in the U.S and scale our business internationally,” said R.S. Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells its products under the Amul brand. He said that Amul has been exporting its products to the U.S. since last 20 years and has been selling through the traditional retail channels there.

“With this association, we are looking to expand our reach to a wider audience in the U.S and open new doors for our business with online selling,” said Mr. Sodhi. Amul said that it plans to add additional products from its wide product portfolio on Amazon.com.

Amazon’s Global Selling Programme was unveiled in India in May last year. The company said that the programme facilitates easy and convenient access for all Indian sellers, including small and medium enterprises as well as large brands, to sell their products to consumers across the globe.