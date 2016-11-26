All bank ATMs will be recalibrated by Nov. 30

more-in

Having recalibrated more than 60 per cent of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the country, ATM service providers are working on a war footing to complete the task over the next few days.

With the pressure to recaliberate the ATMs at the earliest, the ATM operators are working overnight to accomplish the task. An industry official said more than 60 per cent of teller machines have been recalibrated to dispense new notes.

India has more than 2.2 lakh ATMs. Chennai-based Financial Software and Systems (FSS), which is the largest provider of ATM portfolio management services for 30 Indian banks handling about 40,000 ATMs, has recalibrated more than 75 per cent. Bengaluru-based BTI Payments Pvt Ltd., an ATM operator, has tweaked over 70 per cent of 4,200 ATMs.

“More than 70 per cent of our ATMs are in rural and semi-urban areas. After recalibration, most of them have started dispensing Rs.2,000 notes and rest will start working soon. Hopefully, Rs.500 note will be released by RBI next week and it will ease cash crunch faced by the public. Though recalibration has been done in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, ATMs at these centres are not working due to want of cash,” said V. Balasubramanian, President, FSS.

About delay in recalibrating ATMs, Mr. Balasubramanian said ATMs are located in different parts of the country.

It takes a team of four people — CIT person, who holds the key to cassette, Bank staff, OEM engineer to adjust cassette and MSP for route planning. Recalibration calls for adjusting the height and width of the currency, so that it dispenses only one note at a time.

Asked how they were going to manage salary payments next week, Mr. Balasubramanian said: “We have captive ATMs of about 15-20 per cent. They are located on the premises of IT firms or corporates. We have loaded them with sufficient cash.”

Ninety per cent of BTI Payments’ ATMs are located in tier-III, tier-IV and tier-V cities catering to about 2,500 people each. Most of them are not functioning since November 9 for want of cash. “We are a white label ATM operator and are supported by banks. However, we get least priority from banks in terms of replenishing cash. We have sought RBI’s help. Hope, we will get some cash next week,” said K. Srinivas, BTI Payments CEO and Managing Director.

NCR Corporation India Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of ATM, has started cohesively working with all the parties involved such Banks, Cash-in-Transit (CIT) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to ensure that ATMs are made functional at the earliest. It has over one lakh ATMs and enjoys 47 per cent market share. NCR has recalibrated more than 50 per cent of it ATMs.

Navroze Dastur, NCR Managing Director said that each ATM had four currency containers, known as cassettes, which can hold 2,500 individual currency notes each. Each cassette can contain only one type of currency note.

Depending upon the location and withdrawal pattern, Banks filled two cassettes either with Rs.1,000 or Rs.500 notes and the remaining one with Rs.100 notes.