Airtel Payments Bank to offer 7.25% interest on savings deposits

Airtel Payments Bank – a joint venture between Airtel M-Commerce and Kotak Mahindra Bank, will offer 7.25 per cent interest rate on savings bank deposit, it said on Wednesday.

The payment bank, which received final approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April, launched a pilot of its operations in Rajasthan. While 11 applicants were granted in-principle licence for payments bank, three dropped out. Airtel is the first one get to a final approval from RBI.

Some of the small finance banks – another set of differentiated licences that were granted by RBI in 2015, and have started operations, are offering higher rates on savings deposits as compared to existing universal bank which typically offers 4 per cent, except a few private sector banks. Interestingly, Airtel Payments Banks’ JV partner, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6 per cent interest on savings deposit over Rs 1 lakh.

Over 10,000 Airtel retail outlets in towns and villages across Rajasthan will function as banking points and offer banking services to customers, a statement issued by the company said. Airtel M Commerce is a subsidiary of Sunil Mittal promoted Bharti-Airtel Ltd.

“The pilot is aimed at testing systems and processes ahead of a full scale pan Indian launch,” it said.

It said money transfer will be free if it is done from from Airtel to Airtel numbers within Airtel Bank.

The bank has clarified that even non-Airtel mobile customers can open a savings account. Customers’ Aadhar number will be required for opening an account. However, the bank will not have any automated teller machines neither it will offer debit cards to customers.

“Customers can deposit or withdraw cash at any of the designated Airtel retail outlets, which will also function as Airtel banking points,” the statement said.