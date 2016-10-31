Fire crackers made at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu were preferred in comparison to Chinese crackers.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has claimed that there was a 60 per cent dip in the sales of Chinese goods this Diwali as a result of the massive social media campaign urging people to boycott Chinese products.

“Realising the mood among the people because of the social media campaign, traders across the country were seen reluctant in displaying Chinese goods on the counter and some traders had even put “Make in India” boards at their business establishments to woo consumers,” a CAIT spokesperson said.

“These statistics are based on the indications gathered by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) from 20 cities in different states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmadabad, Kanpur and Bhopal which are generally considered as distribution cities,” the spokesperson added.

Fire crackers made at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu were preferred in comparison to Chinese crackers.