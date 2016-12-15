6 airports start trial to drop baggage tags

more-in

The week-long trial of doing away with the stamping of baggage tags at the Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad airports started on Thursday.

But international passengers flying out of these airports need to get handbags stamped, a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Also Read Five airports to go ‘tag-free’ for hand baggage

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had initiated a project, in collaboration with the Hyderabad International Airport Limited and the Central Industrial Security Force, for doing away with the stamping of baggage tags in one of the lanes at the Hyderabad airport.

“After its successful completion, the BCAS has advised to do away with the stamping of hand baggage tags... for hassle-free movement of passengers,” The Ministry said in a statement.

After the BCAS goes through the outcome of the exercise, the practice will be extended to other airports.

The Ministry said high-resolution CCTV cameras and other “appropriate technologies” were used by the airport operators to strengthen baggage screening. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju called it a “progressive step” and said it would bring down the time spent at the airports.