4TiGO, a logistics start-up backed by Nandan Nilekani and Accel Partners, has started offering its services in Tamil Nadu by covering over 50 industrial and transportation hubs. Briefing reporters, 4TiGO co-founder and CEO Anjani Mandal, said the cloud-based network would help find loads for medium-to long-haul trucks across the country and offer multiple benefits for everyone in road transportation ecosystem. Currently, 4TiGO has set up operations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and NCR. It plans to cover the entire country in the next 12-18 months. “In Tamil Nadu, we have established contacts with 1,100 transporters, of which 130 have joined our network,” he said.

