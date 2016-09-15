To meet the demand during the festive season, online retailer Amazon.in has expanded its delivery network with the addition of more than 10,000 stores under its ‘I Have Space’ program. With this addition, the retailer now has 12,500 stores, which will enable it to efficiently manage deliveries across the country. “As we gear up for the upcoming festive season, we have expanded our delivery network by five times and now have over 12,500 ‘I Have Space’ stores in more than 50 cities with a majority in Tier II and III cities,” Akhil Saxena, Vice-President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said on Thursday. Under the ‘I Have Space’ program, Amazon India has partnered with local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within 2–4 kilometre radius of their store.
Updated: September 15, 2016 23:21 IST
Amazon adds 10,000 stores to expand delivery
