‘Uncertainties cloud investment scenario’

While the U.S.-India relationship has been steadily and positively progressing at multiple levels over the past two years, investors still do not show enough confidence to invest in India, owing to factors ranging from “tax fairness” to legal uncertainty to infrastructure. However, the issues had been addressed, and, the differences between the countries “have started to come down”, said U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma.

Mr. Verma was in Kolkata to attend a two-day connectivity conclave jointly organised by the U.S. Consulate and the NGO CUTS International.

World Bank’s report

Referring to World Bank’s annual report card on investment climate, called ‘Doing Business’, Mr. Verma reminded that India’s projected ranking in 2017 was 130 and that the Prime Minister’s “goal is to get into the top 50.” However, the journey is not without hurdles, he said.