‘Ratan Tata took IBM’s proposal to buy TCS to JRD’

HAPPIER TIMES: TCS, which listed in August 2004 at an issue price of Rs.850, went on to become India’s most valued firm. File photo: Paul Noronha

JRD Tata refused to discuss the deal as TCS CEO F.C. Kohli was then in hospital

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, refuted allegations that he was a hands-off chairman at the Tata Group’s cash cows Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and instead charged his predecessor and interim successor Ratan Tata with having given primacy to his ego versus the institution.

Mr. Mistry’s office alleged in a statement that Mr. Tata had at one point almost dealt a “near-death experience” to TCS.

In a statement, Mr. Mistry’s office said that Ratan Tata, when heading Tata Industries’ joint venture with IBM, had approached JRD Tata with a proposal from IBM to buyout TCS.

This would have had to have happened before 1991, when JRD Tata was still the chairman of the Tata Group and TCS was a significantly smaller unlisted firm.

“Mr. JRD Tata refused to discuss the deal because Mr. F.C. Kohli was still recovering in the hospital from his (health) setback. On his return, Mr. Kohli assured JRD that TCS had a bright future and the group should not sell the company. JRD Tata turned down the offer, demonstrating true vision. But, it was also a near-death experience for TCS at the hands of Mr. Ratan Tata,” the statement read.

TCS, which listed in August 2004 at an issue price of Rs.850, went on to become India’s most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs.4.2 lakh crore and accounted for a sizeable share of the Tata Group’s profits.

“It is important to set the record straight since insinuations and leaks are being made explicitly to create an illusion that Mr. Mistry was a “hands off” Chairman and TCS/JLR were on “auto-pilot” during his leadership,” a statement from Mistry’s office adding that he helped improve the cash conversion cycle at the IT company, enabling it to declare a special dividend.

Mr. Tata, on the other hand, had let his ego cloud business decisions, the statement alleged.

“Ratan Tata’s decision to acquire steelmaker Corus for more than $12 billion, when a year earlier it was available at half the price, went against the reservations of some board members and senior executives,” said Mr. Mistry’s office adding that the overpayment made it harder to invest in the acquired assets which had been neglected, and thus, placed many jobs at risk.

A Tata Sons spokesperson said the company would issue a statement later.