‘Mistry’s letter a rehash of earlier statements’

Within hours of ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s 15-page letter to shareholders seeking their support ahead of the extra-ordinary general meeting EGMs of Tata Group firms that wish to remove him as director, Tata Sons refuted the contents of Mr. Mistry’s letter, terming it a ‘rehashed version from his earlier statements, press reports and leakages’ which the company had ‘forcefully rebutted.’

Referring to Mr. Mistry’s quotes from Jamsetji Tata’s words “In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in business, but is in fact the very purpose of its existence,” the Tata Sons statement said, “This is precisely what the Tata Trusts have been faithfully carrying out for more than a 100 years... 66 per cent of Tata Sons is owned by the charitable Trusts, 18 per cent is held by the Mistry family, 13 per cent by Tata companies, and the balance 3 per cent by individuals. It can be seen straight-away that what the Trusts have been doing so far is for the people at large and not for any individual or a family. What has come from the people, goes back to people several times over.”

Corporate governance

With respect to Mr. Mistry’s calls for the need for the “highest norms of Corporate Governance” in the Tata Group, the Tata Sons statement said, “Long before it became law and fashionable to talk about governance and corporate social responsibilities, it was genuine selfless governance that illuminated the path for Tata companies for more than a 100 years, and the success that each Tata company has achieved in its own field over decades indicates an unrivalled track record for the highest standards of governance, self-imposed and not imposed from outside.”

On Mr. Mistry’s comment that the “Tata Group is no one’s personal fiefdom,” the statement alleged that during his tenure at Tata Sons, “it is Mr. Mistry who converted the Group into his ‘personal fiefdom’, with his unilateral actions destroying precious institutional memory of the House of Tata.”