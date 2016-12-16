India, ‘final frontier’ for investments, says Softbank’s Nishar

more-in

Describing India as the “final frontier for investment,” SoftBank Group International MD Deep Nishar on Friday said the group is looking to invest in areas such as consumer technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

SoftBank, which has invested more than $2 billion in Indian start-ups like Snapdeal and Ola, is confident of surpassing its stated $10 billion investment commitment in India. In the past few days, Mr. Nishar has been talking to their current portfolio companies as well as potential new ones, hinting at more investments in India.

“We continue to be very bullish about the Indian TMT space, the consumer tech, there are a lot of opportunities there. I think the new tech in artificial intelligence and machine learning.. I am starting to see some companies come there as well. That is something we are looking to as well,” he said.

“India is sort of like the final frontier for investment. I remain very bullish. I don’t think we are going to see mass exits in the next one or two years... Now we are not talking about valuation, now every entrepreneur is talking about value creation, that’s great,” he said.

Indian businesses do not have to worry about others “eating their lunch”, he said in reply to a question on how the Donald Trump presidency could impact the economy. “We don’t have to worry about somebody else coming and eating our lunch. We should be asking the world to put us on an equal footing. We can take on anybody, anywhere, we will give a great fight,” he said.