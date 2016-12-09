Business

ICAI warns members over demonetisation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) president M. Devaraja Reddy has warned all members not to share or write any negative personal views on demonetisation. In an advisory to members, Mr. Reddy said the institute had issued notices to four members for misconduct and indulging in acts of illegality which went against the efforts of the government in eradicating corruption and black money. Urging the accounting community to keep the national interest in mind while advising clients, Mr. Reddy said the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes had given a ‘definite boost to economic growth.’ The move will “not only eliminate black money, but also choke the activities of anti-nationals from across the border,” he wrote.

— Special Correspondent

