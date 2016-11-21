more-in

Hyundai Motor rolls out 7 millionth car

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. rolled out its seven-millionth car from its Sriperumbudur facility, near Chennai on Monday as the white CRETA AT rolled off the production lines. With this, HMIL claimed to have achieved the second best position amongst its overseas peers after China in the Hyundai Motor Group. It is also the first auto manufacturer in India to have produced seven million cars. It crossed this milestone within 18 years of commencing commercial operations. It is targeting to touch 10 million cars by the first half of 2021, according to a company statement. — Special Correspondent