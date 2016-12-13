HGS to hire more than 1,000 for Canada operations

more-in

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) on Tuesday said it will hire 1,225 people for its Canada operations to meet the increased client demands and business growth. The company serves clients in various segments like telecommunications, financial services, and the public sector. “The positions are expected to meet increasing client needs as well as fuel the company’s expansion in the country. HGS will hold three open houses to recruit permanent, full-time inbound customer service representatives,” the company said in a release. All HGS locations in Canada are accepting applications and open houses are scheduled to be held at various sites in the country. — Staff Reporter