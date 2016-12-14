Garuda Indonesia flies into Mumbai

more-in

Garuda Indonesia has introduced a new service from Jakarta to Mumbai via Bangkok providing direct link between India and Indonesia. Mumbai serves as the airline’s first gateway in the region and it will operate three flights a week. President and CEO of Garuda Indonesia, M. Arif Wibowo said,“The market landscape of India, especially Mumbai offers promising potential. We are optimistic to meet above 80 per cent seat load factor in the first week of operation. In line with promising passenger growth trend in the Jakarta-Mumbai route, we hope we could serve direct flight, either through base hub of Jakarta and Denpasar to other destinations in India in the future.”— Special Correspondent