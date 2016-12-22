GST Council to discuss dual control on Dec. 23

more-in

The Goods and Services Tax Council has moved closer to finalising the Central and State GST laws during the seventh meeting of the Council, even as the issue of cross empowerment will come up for discussion on Friday, according to government sources. “Though the Council deliberations will deliberate the thorny cross empowerment issue only tomorrow, the fact that they spent quality time today on most sections of CGST law is good news,” Harishanker Subramaniam, National Leader - Indirect Tax, EY said. “It's critical the Council debates and approves CGST and IGST law in these 2 days.” Cross empowerment remains a sticking point in the GST Council with the States and Centre unable to reach a consensus on the issue. — Special Correspondent