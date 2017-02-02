Equitas Holding third quarter disbursement down due to demonetisation

more-in

Equitas Holdings Ltd., (EHL) a diversified financial service provider, has reported overall 24% decline in disbursements during the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 due to demonetisation.

During the period under review, micro finance disbursements were down by 25%, vehicle finance disbursement by 14% and Micro, Small and Enterprise (MSE) disbursement by 37%. Post demonetisation, 100% of disbursement will be through bank mode. It also affected micro finance collections in most of the states, except Tamil Nadu, company officials said during an investor presentation.

Meanwhile, EHL recorded 4% rise in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 at ₹44.9 crore against ₹43 crore registered for the corresponding year-ago period.

Assets under Management grew by 30% year-on-year basis. Net interest income grew by 48% to ₹230.70 crore from ₹155.70 crore. Gross non-performing Assets increased to 2.46% from 1.33%,while net non-performing assets 0.77% to 0.97%.

Due to stress in collections during the third quarter, the company on a prudent basis made an additional provision of ₹15 crore. Besides, the company increased its provision coverage ratio to 68.6% from 53.9%.

“We continue to remain focussed on the segments not sufficiently serviced by the mainstream financial system since our transformation into the bank in the previous quarter. To a large percentage of our borrowers, we are the only lenders. Currently, the bank has a range of loan products addressed to the mass market segments which are still not effectively serviced by the universal banks. Besides the above, our loan product offerings include agri and livestock loans, loan against gold, business loans (working capital) for small business units,” said S. Bhaskar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Equitas Holdings.

Small Finance Bank

By the first quarter of 2017-18, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd plans to roll out the entire network of 412 bank branches spread across 13 states in India. Of these 412 branches, 50% will be in South, 30% in West and the rest in North. About 25% of the bank branches will be located in rural and unbanked villages. Currently, the bank has an AUM of around ₹7,181 crore of which about 49% is contributed by Micro Finance, 26% by Used Commercial Vehicle Finance and the remaining 24% by MSE and affordable Housing Finance, a company release said.