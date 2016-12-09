Equalisation levy on online advertisers has fetched the Centre Rs.146.50 crore

more-in

The six per cent equalization levy on online advertisers has fetched the Centre Rs.146.50 crore as on December 3, 2016, according to Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. He gave this information in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.The levy was introduced in the last Budget of the Union Government. The equalization levy is primarily a tax on income accruing to foreign e-commerce companies from India. Under the Finance Act, 2016, a person making payment in excess of Rs. one lakh in a year to a non-resident, who does not have a permanent establishment in India, as consideration for online advertisement will have to withhold tax at 6 per cent of gross amount paid as equalization levy with effect from June 1, 2016. According to the Act, the levy will only apply to B2B (Business to Business) transactions.The Finance Minister had articulated at the time of his budget presentation that the levy was in line with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project to tax e-commerce transactions.— K.T. Jagannathan