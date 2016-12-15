Emerald Media buys stake in Amagi Media Labs

more-in

Emerald Media, which is backed by global investment firm KKR, said that it had acquired a minority stake in media technology Amagi Labs. Existing investor Premji Invest is also participating in this combination of primary and secondary $35 million Series D round. Other investors Mayfield India and Nadathur Holdings will remain invested in the company. Bengaluru-based Amagi provides cloud-based managed broadcast services and targeted advertising platforms to customers, worldwide. Amagi said the funding would enable it to expand its targeted advertising platforms globally and enter global markets for its cloud-based managed broadcast services. It will also introduce a host of products to cater to the various needs of TV broadcasters and over-the-top content networks.

“We are very happy to partner with them (Emerald),” said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder of Amagi in a statement.

Amagi said that it plays around a million ad seconds every month on premium TV channels. It has deployments in over 30 countries for leading TV networks.

Rajesh Kamat, Managing Director of Emerald Media, said that Amagi has harnessed the transformative power of technology to change the way TV networks and brands perceive content delivery and monetization. “Their cutting-edge technology is disruptive and the need of the hour,” said Mr.Kamat in a statement.— Special Correspondent