‘Working to resolve NPA issue in non-wilful default cases’

more-in

The Ministry of Power has been working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including banks and financial institutions, to bring out a policy soon to resolve non-performing asset issues in cases where the default was not wilful, Power, New and Renewable Energy, Coal, and Mines Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Mr. Goyal also said his Ministry was working with NITI Aayog on an energy security policy for the next 25 years and that progress had already been made in reviving stalled hydro projects.

“We have been having extensive engagements with all the relevant stakeholders, including banks and financial organisations like Power Finance Corporation,” Mr. Goyal told the media.

“We are close to resolution of stressed thermal power projects soon where developers are not wilful defaulters.”“Each distressed case in the sector has its own set of issues and would require distinct intervention in agreement with multiple stakeholders in a regulated environment and in a concurrent sector set up,” Sambitosh Mohaptra, partner, Energy & Utilities at PwC India said. “What compounds the problem in the sector is the slow uptick in demand, contracted capacity by states in surplus for next five years, recent technological disruption in renewable and price discoveries.”

Hydro electricity

“We are very interested to develop hydro electricity.We are working towards resolving all the issues that were stalling hydro projects

“We are working with the Law Ministry to work on what enabling framework can be quickly brought up by which we can quickly start that auction (for offshore mineral blocks),” Mr. Goyal said, adding that the current legal set up mean. Once this is done, there will be much greater interest in the sector,” Mr. Goyal added. He, however, did not provide a timeline for the inclusion of all hydro projects as renewable energy sources.t that he would have to give the blocks on a first-come first-served basis, which is not how he would prefer to operate.