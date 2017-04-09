Winds of change: Moving in the right direction

more-in

The Indian economy has withstood the litmus test. The growth recuperation visible in high frequency indicators confirms that currency exchange-induced disruption was at best short lived; with a swift pace of remonetisation restoring economic normalcy faster than earlier anticipated. The latest GDP release reinforces this, with growth clocking a robust 7% in the third quarter. Armed with long-term benefits of improved tax compliance, greater transparency, superior governance, deregulation and digitisation, India can be expected to maintain its position as the fastest growing economy; amid a global economic backdrop that still remains weak and fraught with uncertainty.

This resilience of the economy has taken shape over the last 2-3 years, owing to the five winds of change, which will continue to play a potent role in the coming years:

One, there is a perceptible feeling of action and outcome orientation in policies. As such, economic reforms are now better targeted such as the MSME for Make in India, affordable housing for job creation and MNREGS for rural infrastructure.

Two, policy delivery has been chiselled with usage of smarter technologies such as the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan – Aadhar – Mobile) to improve allocation of resources while minimising exclusion errors and leakages.

Three, there is a very proactive policy for international collaboration, moving beyond diplomacy for enhancing trade and commercial linkages with other countries.

Four, the Centre has been focusing on building consensus on critical policies with key political parties. The passage of GST with full majority by the Rajya Sabha is an excellent example.

Five, there is a growing implementation of competitive federalism, which, via Ease of Doing Business, is bringing out the best practices and policies by most States.

These winds of change, along with structural strengths of a young demography, high technical and engineering skills, large consumer base, among others, have now placed India on a preordained growth trajectory. The sustainability of this growth has been further supported by several factors: India’s improved macroeconomic stability reflected in low inflation, low CAD and fiscal prudence as reinforced in Budget FY18; a governance regime that has leaned away from unaffordable populism and cronyism; variegated reform mix with focus on micro enablers, macro stability, institution building, and behavioural shifts; and long-term focus on growth via programmes of Smart Cities, Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India.

At the cusp of a new fiscal year, the economic outlook for FY18 continues to appear promising, owing to a combination of structural and cyclical factors. The latter are in fact anticipated to drive an ever more substantive recovery in both the consumption and investment cycles over the next 12-18 months via the following short-term enablers.

Public sector pay

The Centre had partially implemented the 7th CPC from Aug 2016 (with implementation of 16% hike in pay, 63.5% increase in allowances, and 24% increase in pensions). This will benefit 4.7 million central government employees (including defence and railways) and 5.3 million pensioners. Total outgo for the Centre (including Railways) has been estimated at about ₹85,000 crore. These payouts will now be followed by an increase in allowances in FY18 at the Centre, accompanied by State-level pay commissions over the next 1-2 years. Both are expected to support private consumption, especially discretionary demand, further.

Also, interest rate support is expected to trickle down. Between Jan ’15-Oct ’16, the RBI reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 175 bps on the back of increasing comfort on inflation. Since then, banks have passed on 60 bps through cuts in base rate and another 95-105 bps via cuts in MCLR. This will boost leveraged consumption and help in reducing corporate leverage.

Meanwhile, public investments are also expected to drive ‘crowding-in’ impact. Over FY17 and FY18, budgetary allocation for capital expenditure is slated to grow by 11%. Total allocation for infrastructure development is budgeted at ₹3.96 lakh crore for FY18. An expenditure of ₹2.41 lakh crore in the transportation sector in FY18 is likely to spur economic activity across the country and create job opportunities. In the spirit of competitive federalism, States have also seen healthy spending towards asset creation. As of Nov ’16, growth in capital expenditure by States was 22%, compared with 10% in Nov ’15.

FY17 also saw deleveraging in some sectors driven by asset sales. This is expected to gain further traction. The year also saw a significant increase in M&A activity involving domestic assets of non-financial companies with deals amounting to ₹1.4 lakh crore in 2016 as compared with ₹0.5 lakh crore in 2015. The push to buy, versus build, saw substantial asset sales undertaken by the power sector followed by steel, with acquisitions done by both domestic and foreign entities. The weakest links have started to taper with the share of debt of weak companies (% of total debt) declining to 14.5% as of Sep ’16 from 25% in Sep ’15. The proportion of weak companies (% of total companies) has declined to 13.5% from 15.3%. Weak companies are those with interest coverage ratio of less than 1.

(The writer is MD & CEO, YES Bank)