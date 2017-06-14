Wholesale price inflation falls to 2.17% in May

WPI inflation was 3.85% in April and (-)0.9% in May 2016. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) fell to a five-month low of 2.17% in May, mainly because of a sharp drop in prices of vegetables.

In December, the reading was 2.10%.

WPI inflation was 3.85% in April and (-)0.9% in May 2016.

Pulses and cereals saw a slower growth in prices.

The WPI for the month is based on the new base year 2011-12, which was revised last month from 2004-05, with an aim to reflect the macroeconomic picture more accurately.

The slowdown in wholesale inflation comes against the backdrop of retail inflation easing to a multi-year low of 2.18% in May.

Government data showed that prices of food articles shrank by 2.27% in May on an yearly basis.

The inflation print for vegetables read (-)18.51%. While potato saw a deflation of 44.36%, for onion, it came in at 12.86%.

The rate of price increase was 4.15% in cereals, down from 6.67% in May last year. Protein-rich pulses turned cheaper in May as prices fell by 19.73%.

Eggs, meat and fish saw a price decline of 1.02% annually.

The index basket of the new series has a total of 697 items, including 117 for primary articles, 16 for fuel and power and 564 for manufactured products.

There was acceleration in prices of fuel and power (11.69%) and manufactured products (2.55%).

However, the price rise in sugar, which falls under the category of manufactured items, slowed to 12.83% in May, from 23.12% a year earlier.