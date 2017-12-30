What is the lowdown on the Indian economy?

What is it?

Two economic decisions, namely demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, had major ramifications for almost all metrics of economic performance such as GDP growth, inflation, industrial production and exports. In the first three months of 2017 (the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17), GDP growth slowed to 6.1%. The rate dipped to 5.7% in the April-June quarter, but rebounded somewhat to 6.3% from July to September.

The Index of Industrial Production growth first slumped to 1.2% in February 2017. Then, just as it was showing signs of recovery, it again plummeted in June. The post-GST period initially saw strong growth — of 4.5% in August and 4.15% in September — but even this was short-lived as the festival month of October only saw a growth of 2.24%. Exports grew every month until October, when it snapped a 14-month growth streak by contracting because of exporters’ problems with the GST. This, however, changed in November, when exports grew by about 30%. Consumer price inflation in the beginning of the year quickened to 3.89% by March, but then fell to 1.46% by June. Inflation thereafter rose steadily, with the latest data pegging it at 4.88% in November, the highest it has been since August 2016.

How did it come about?

Before the informal sector could recover from the impact of demonetisation, the government rolled out the GST, a major overhaul of the indirect tax regime, in July. Not only did the new system replace a number of indirect taxes, it also created a huge compliance burden on companies looking to file their returns under the GST. Industrial activity fluctuated throughout the year due to the lingering effects of demonetisation and the additional burden of the GST. Just before the launch of the new tax regime, companies rushed to get rid of their existing stocks to avoid additional compliance burdens once the GST was in place. This meant very little new production in June. Thereafter, poor customer demand and a complex tax structure meant production never really recovered to its potential.

Customers did not flock to markets during the festive season as in other years because a lot of their annual purchases were already made during the June de-stocking period, when companies had offered attractive discounts to incentivise sales. Inflation has mostly been spurred by fuel and food prices. Crude oil prices have remained around $50 a barrel throughout the year, rising to $54 in September, $56 in October, and $61 in November. Food prices fluctuated mostly due to vegetable price inflation, which swung from a contraction of 15.6% in January 2017 to a growth of over 22% in November. Exports suffered in the few months following the GST roll-out due to the input tax credit system. A hold-up in this process meant exporters found a large part of their working capital locked away.

Why does it matter?

The government also took a few key steps to recapitalise banks and tackle non-performing assets. It announced a ₹2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan for public sector banks in an effort to address the ‘twin balance sheet’ problem that had resulted in poor credit off-take and anaemic private investment, both of which have been slowing economic growth.

What next?

While the data suggest that the economy has recovered from the effects of demonetisation, the effects of the GST will likely last a little longer, according to analysts. At the same time, several steps taken by the government such as the implementation of the insolvency and bankruptcy codes and the GST roll-out have resulted in India leapfrogging 30 places to the 100th rank in the World Bank’s Doing Business report. Ratings agency Moody’s upgraded India after a 13-year gap. Both of these should help India attract more foreign direct investment.