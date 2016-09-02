Outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan backed the agreement with the Centre on an inflation target and said if governments want lower interest rates they should be able to tolerate higher inflation.

The Centre and RBI had agreed to a monetary framework as part of which the central bank has to achieve a retail inflation target of 4 per cent, with a band of +/- 2 per cent, from 2016-17. The target has been set for five years.

“One of the changes we have brought in is the inflation framework…where the idea is if the government really wants lower interest rates then change the inflation objective,” Dr. Rajan said in a televised interview with Karan Thapar. “Don’t give a tight inflation band and say you have to stick within this and then say please lower interest rates.”

“You have given the task to the bank and the bank in its best professional judgement is going to figure out how can I stay within this band that you have given me. And allow me to choose the interest rate I need. That is the system we are in now,” he said.

Asked on the length of term for central bank governors, Dr. Rajan said three years is “too short”.

Dr. Rajan also said he had no regrets about any public remarks made by him. “A lot of people look up to you and you have a sense of responsibility. I talked about the need for tolerance going forward.”