With the the Tata imbroglio escalating by the day, top legal circles do not rule out the possibility of the 2012 amendment to the Articles of Association of Tata Sons being challenged by minority shareholders.

The change in Article 118 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons gave directors nominated by Tata Trusts greater powers in the selection committee that deals with the appointment and removal of Chairman. The change also saw the definition of ‘quorum’ of the selection committee tweaked to benefit Tata Trusts.

According to top corporate lawyers, the Companies Act of 1956 (Section 9 read in tandem with Section 287) merely prescribed the threshold limit for a quorum but not the methodology of arriving at a quorum. Section 6 read in tandem with Section 174 of the Companies Act 2013, too, reiterates this position, they said.

“The 2012 amendment to the Articles of Association of Tata Sons seems to have clearly gone beyond the process of Section 9 of the Companies Act of 1956,” another corporate lawyer said. Legal sources pointed out that the Companies Act is clear in stating that any provision of Articles of Association of a public limited company “cannot be inconsistent with the Companies Act.”

Sources in legal circles argued that the amendment to the Article 118 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons in December 2012 “is restrictive’’. According to these sources, any clause that “restricts or mandates a particular group of persons to control the appointment is inconsistent with the Companies Act - of 1956 as well as of 2013”. Quoting precedents to the case, these sources argued that “restrictions in regard to rights of parties not provided in the Act cannot be provided in the Articles of Association of any company.”

Since he was himself a beneficiary of this change in the AoA, Mr. Cyrus Mistry may find himself on a sticky wicket while challenging this. Yet, according to these sources, any group of shareholders holding 10 per cent in equity shares of the company or 100 shareholders or 10 per cent of the shareholders can step in to challenge this. Using the argument, they can even question the very legality of the selection committee and its selection of Chairman, they point out.

However, according to sources, anyone who had participated in the amendment to the AoA in 2012 would have no “easy right to challenge it.”