Total bids received by the Centre during an ongoing telecom spectrum auctions crossed the Rs 60,000 crore-mark with nearly 60 per cent of 2300 MHz of airwaves put on sale remaining unsold.

“Bids worth Rs 60,969 crore have been received by the government. About 900 MHz of the spectrum has been sold,” sources said. A total of six rounds of bidding took place, taking the total number of rounds to 17 after three days of bidding.

Bidders continued to stay away from high-cost 700 Mhz band and also the 900 Mhz band. Interest was mainly seen in 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands that can be used by operators to provide 4G services.