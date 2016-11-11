A look at the security features of the newly-launched Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes from the RBI's stable.

Rs. 2,000 (colour: magenta)

* Is a part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, with a motif of India's Mars orbiter, the Mangalyaan on the reverse

* Size: 66mm x 166mm

Front side:

1. See through register where the numeral 2,000 can be seen when note is held against light

2. Latent image of 2,000 can be seen when the note is tilted

3. Devanagari denomination

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

5. Micro letters 'RBI' and '2,000'

6. Colour shift security thread with 'RBI' and '2,000'

7. Guarantee clause, Governor's signature and RBI emblem on the right

8. Watermarks of Mahatma Gandhi and electrotype 2,000 numeral

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on top left and bottom right sides

10. Denominational numeral with Rupee symbol, 2,000 in colour changing ink

11. Ashoka pillar emblem

For visually impaired:

12. Rectangle with Rs.2,000 in raised print on right

13. Seven angular bleed lines in raised print

Rs. 500

The size is 63mm x 150mm, colour is stone grey with Red Fort and Mahatma Gandhi's image on each sides

Features:

1. See through register in denomination numeral

2. Latent image of the denomination numeral

3. Denomination numeral in Devnagari

4. Orientation of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait changed

5. Windowed security thread changes from green to blue when note is tilted

6. Guarantee clause, Governor's signature, RBI emblem shifted towards right

7. Portrait and electrotype watermarks

8. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on top left and bottom right sides

9. Denomination in nuemrals with Rupee symbol in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

10. Ashoka pillar emblem on right

For visually impaired:

11. Circle with Rs. 500 in raised print on the right

12. Bleed lines on left and right in raised print