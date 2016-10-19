Saudi Arabia has introduced a $17.5 billion bond deal comprising five, 10 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.

A $5.5 billion five-year note has launched at 135 basis points over Treasuries, a $5.5 billion 10-year bond at plus 165 basis points, and a $ 6.5 billion 30-year note at plus 210 basis points.

At that size, the offering is the biggest bond deal in emerging markets history and surpasses the $16.5 billion that Argentina raised earlier this year.

Each note will price at the tight end of guidance, with the five and 30-year bonds coming 25 basis points inside initial levels. The 10-year will price 20 basis points inside initial price thoughts.

The total order book at last update was about $67 billion, not far off the $69 billion Argentina got.

The notes are expected to be rated A1 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch.

Pricing will be later on Wednesday. Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the global coordinators.