The economy also stands to be affected by slower global economic growth, the Financial Advisor to the Kerala Chief Minister added.

It is too early to tell whether the Reserve Bank of India’s stance has turned ‘dovish’ since there are still several risks attached to inflation in India such as the commodity price cycle and the economy’s dependence on rainfall, according to Gita Gopinath, Economics Professor at Harvard University.

“Inflation is behaving itself. But if commodity prices go up, then that feeds very quickly into inflation,” Ms. Gopinath said while speaking at the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum. “Weather also still plays an important role in determining prices in India.”

The RBI in its latest policy review cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, leading to speculation about whether it was relenting on its strict inflation-targeting stance.

“It is too early to tell about the RBI’s longer-term trend since there are several factors that could still push inflation up,” Ms. Gopinath said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its interest rates, but not by much, so that should not be too much of a concern, she said.

“There are significant headwinds to global growth still,” she said. “Growth has regularly come in lower than what the IMF predicts and the IMF itself has lowered its estimate. There will be some effect of this on India.”

Education and skilling remain critical but under-served areas, she said.

“India is in a very strong position now and touted as one of the markets to go for global growth,” she said. “The question is how can India sustain this growth for decades across electoral cycles and governments. There are many instances of countries well-poised for growth, losing steam over time, like Greece.”

India’s number one priority, she said, should be skilling as returns on skill development have gone up a lot and are reflected in the rising income inequality.

“Although we have had a programme for skilling for a few years now, the outcomes are not desirable,” she said. “The outcomes when it comes to Skill India are just not where they should be.”

Despite agriculture employing the most people in India, services will remain the primary driver of growth for a while, Ms. Gopinath said. So skilling people so that they can move away from farming is a key area.

“The world economy is going to be flush with liquidity with the various policies being followed by central banks across countries. This liquidity is on the lookout for a safe investment destination. If India can signal that it is one, then it stands to gain.”