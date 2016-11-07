Will look after Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial markets Operations Department and International Department

The Reserve Bank (RBI) has appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Executive Director following G Mahalingam’s voluntary retirement from the central bank.

As Executive Director, Rao will look after Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial markets Operations Department and International Department, RBI said in a statement.

Prior to taking over as the Executive Director, he was the Chief General Manager, Financial Markets Operations Department.

Rao has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Rao joined RBI in 1984 and as career central banker has exposure in various aspects of central bank functioning.

He has previously held charge of the Risk Monitoring Department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi and in the Reserve Bank’s regional offices at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.