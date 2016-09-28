The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a Rs.2,256 crore outlay for ‘Project SAKSHAM’, an initiative under the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), to bolster the information technology network for the new GST regime that the government intends to roll out from April 2017.

“CBEC’s IT systems need to integrate with the Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) for processing of registration, payment and returns data sent by GSTN systems to CBEC, as well as act as a front-end for other modules like audit, appeal and investigation,” according to a government statement. “There is no overlap in the GST-related systems of CBEC and GSTN.”