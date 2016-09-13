The Line of Credit has had no takers for reasons including lack of awareness

India’s move to boost its goods and services exports to over 50 Islamic nations mainly in Africa and Asia through a $100 million commercial Line of Credit (LoC), has failed to take off even five months after a pact to that effect.

There have been no disbursements under the financing mechanism -- though Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for it in April this year. A worried Exim Bank has now urged ICD to raise awareness about the facility in the 52 Islamic nations that are ICD members. ICD is the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group.

Yaduvendra Mathur, Chairman & Managing Director, Exim Bank, told The Hindu: “The disbursements (under the LoC) have not started. We have told the ICD to push it (the financing mechanism).” Mathur said Exim Bank has also asked several exporters in India as well as Indian companies executing projects in various Islamic nations to inform the importers of their goods & services and sub-contractors operating in those countries to seek access to the commercial LoC.

According to the Indian government-owned Exim Bank, it extends commercial LoCs to recipients – who are overseas financial institutions, foreign governments, regional & national development banks, and commercial banks. These recipients – in this case, in the 52 Islamic nations – can then on lend to buyers for financing items that are imported from India including machinery, vehicles and equipment as well as related services. This loan is also helpful in cases where Indian firms win bids to execute projects in those countries. Credit periods for these LoCs are usually medium-to-long term and it carries London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)-linked interest rates.

Once a contract gets the required approvals to be covered under the LoC mechanism, the Indian exporter/contractor can claim payment from Exim Bank against conforming documents & certificates regarding the export of goods & the services rendered. The (overseas) buyers of Indian goods & services repay the recipient financial institutions/bank/foreign governments (in this case, in the 52 Islamic nations). These recipients then make the repayment to Exim Bank. The ICD, under the LoC mechanism, will step in and make repayments to Exim Bank in case the recipient financial institutions/banks/governments in the 52 Islamic nations fail to make repayments on time. This ensures that the Exim Bank and Indian exporters are covered from risks.

The LoC has not taken off due to several reasons including lack of awareness, according to official sources who did not want to be identified. They said another reason is that though the MoU does not state that the LoC is only to promote trade between Muslims in India and in those Islamic nations, there is an apprehension that a section of officials in the financial institutions / banks / governments in the 52 Islamic nations and within the ICD are keen that the mechanism is used, among other things, to promote trade with Muslim suppliers in India. Export sector sources said most Indian exporters from the Muslim community are confined to segments such as meat, leather, ready-made garments, weaving, cashew and handicrafts. This particular LoC, however, is mainly for machinery, vehicles and equipment as well as related services, where it is difficult to find only Muslim suppliers, they said, adding that even otherwise there will be problems in linking a Muslim supplier in India to a Muslim buyer in those countries.