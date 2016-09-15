“The value of rupee is determined by the market and there is no plan to change the policy," says Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

As the rupee saw a sudden plunge on Thursday morning on reports of currency devaluation, Finance Ministry officials said there were no plans to devalue the domestic unit and its value will continue to be determined by the market.

With exports falling in all but one of the past 20 months, there were reports that the Commerce Ministry may discuss with Finance Ministry possible rupee devaluation.

“Commerce Ministry pushes for all these things. There is no proposal to devalue,” a top Finance Ministry official said. “Exporters would have come to the Commerce Ministry with this issue. However, there is nothing to discuss from our side.”

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too said she had not said that the government was discussing a devaluation.

“I had no conversation on devaluation of any currency with any news correspondent. Any quotes/mentions referring to me on this topic baseless,” she tweeted.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das also said rupee is not an administered rate.

“The value of rupee is determined by the market and there is no plan to change the policy. The market reports that government want to devalue rupee is false,” he told reporters in New Delhi.