The Rs. 2,000 notes that will enter into circulation from November 10, 2016 will not have any electronic chip, the Reserve Bank of India clarified on Wednesday.

“The only security features of the Rs. 2,000 note are the ones we have mentioned in our releases regarding the note,” an official in the Reserve Bank of India told The Hindu. “The release is also on our Twitter account and it does not mention any chip.”

The rumour of the inclusion of a tracking chip in the notes went viral on social media and WhatsApp hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation plan.

The security features of the Rs. 2,000 notes include latent images, coloured strip security threads, watermarks and several other features.